Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 6,663 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $80,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

