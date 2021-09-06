FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Sold by Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,049,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808,228 shares during the period. FinVolution Group accounts for about 53.6% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owned 7.13% of FinVolution Group worth $190,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 882,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 472,809 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FINV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 60,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,336. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.01.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FINV. Citigroup lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

