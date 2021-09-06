FIO Protocol Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $91.15 million and $22.97 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001492 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001510 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 779,175,588 coins and its circulating supply is 352,215,360 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

