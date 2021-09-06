FirmaChain (FCT) Price Up 52.4% Over Last 7 Days

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. FirmaChain has a market cap of $73.83 million and approximately $476.37 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded 52.4% higher against the US dollar. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00153893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00208986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.04 or 0.07344869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,793.39 or 0.99662531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.94 or 0.00956224 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

