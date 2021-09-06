First Horizon Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $107.58 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.05.

