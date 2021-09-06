First Horizon Corp Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Horizon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $90.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.