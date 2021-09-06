First Horizon Corp Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.58 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05.

