First Horizon Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Horizon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.43 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

