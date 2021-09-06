First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.96.

Shares of FM opened at C$25.67 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

