Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 245,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,149,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,871,000 after purchasing an additional 122,532 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 8.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $39,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $115.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

