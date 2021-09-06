Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.56. 1,734,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,989. Five Below has a 52 week low of $121.79 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.25. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.