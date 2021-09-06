Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.51. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $3.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 931,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

