FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $261.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

