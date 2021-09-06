FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Up 0.7%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.70. 6,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 12,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C J Advisory Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

