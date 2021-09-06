FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.93.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,057. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.76. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

