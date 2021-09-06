Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Set at C$2.75 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.75 target price on Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of FOM stock opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of C$519.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

