Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,319 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,799 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

F opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.