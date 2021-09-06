Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,349 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 143.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in V.F. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

V.F. stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.