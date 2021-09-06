Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 257,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 184,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 197,739 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.44 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

