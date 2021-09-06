Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after buying an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 279,629 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

