Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $19.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.20 and its 200 day moving average is $223.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

