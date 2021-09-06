Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 13,224 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $207.38 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day moving average of $196.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.