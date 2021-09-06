Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 7,375 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.33% of Mercury Systems worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

