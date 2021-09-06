Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Maximus were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,051,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus stock opened at $87.75 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

