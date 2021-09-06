Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Acquisition to Hold

Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley cut Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, FBR & Co. lowered Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 33.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 168,249 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

