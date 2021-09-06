Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Acquisition to Hold

Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley cut Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, FBR & Co. lowered Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.
Shares of FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.26.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
