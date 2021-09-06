Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fortive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

FTV stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

