Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 13th

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 13th. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 60,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $600,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FVIVU opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

