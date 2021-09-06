Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.