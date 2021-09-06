Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

