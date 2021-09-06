Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,040 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,950,000 after buying an additional 140,550 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,828,000 after buying an additional 109,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,091,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,811,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,626,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

