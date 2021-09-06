Full18 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 40,460 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $53.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.00 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

