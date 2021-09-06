Full18 Capital LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bill.com by 486.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.26, for a total value of $572,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,559 shares of company stock valued at $60,457,042. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com stock traded up $9.68 on Monday, hitting $297.14. 57,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $299.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

