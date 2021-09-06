Full18 Capital LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.37. 2,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,405. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

