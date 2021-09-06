Full18 Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Full18 Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,965 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services comprises 1.7% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STC opened at $62.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

