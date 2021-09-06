Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $746,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $806,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,015.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,804 shares of company stock worth $18,707,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

