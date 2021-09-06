Full18 Capital LLC Raises Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 217.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,823 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in International Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBOC opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

