Function X Reaches One Day Volume of $13.28 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Function X has a market capitalization of $70.17 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 45% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001580 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,659.83 or 1.00052434 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00049194 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008104 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00077027 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008153 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006437 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000697 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.57 or 0.00589875 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
