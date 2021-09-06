Function X Reaches One Day Volume of $13.28 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Function X has a market capitalization of $70.17 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 45% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001580 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,659.83 or 1.00052434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00077027 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008153 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000177 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.57 or 0.00589875 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

