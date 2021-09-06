Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading 65.3% Higher Over Last Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $965,177.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00067247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00151602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00208850 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.47 or 0.07539494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,567.70 or 0.99832284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.00963418 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.