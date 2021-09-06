FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Metals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Metals in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMTS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $348.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 225,835 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 45.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 759,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

