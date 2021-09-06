FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $432.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

