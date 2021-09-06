Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.41. 55,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Galecto has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Galecto by 118,463.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Galecto by 617.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

