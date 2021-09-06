GameStop (GME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GME opened at $202.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.40 and a beta of -2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.19. GameStop has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

