Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 105.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 150,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.96. 4,174,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,362,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

