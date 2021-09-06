Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.62 Million

Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce sales of $72.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $73.40 million. Glaukos posted sales of $64.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $288.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $270.09 million, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $344.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Glaukos by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,052 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,778,000.

Glaukos stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

