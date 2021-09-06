GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens raised GMS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE GMS opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC increased its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GMS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

