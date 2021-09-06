GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded GMS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.29.

NYSE:GMS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. 328,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,405. GMS has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GMS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

