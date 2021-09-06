Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,938.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 144,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,693 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.