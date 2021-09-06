Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
