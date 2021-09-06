Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 222.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724,109 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.29% of Graphic Packaging worth $71,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 711,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. 1,320,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.