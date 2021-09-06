Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.11 Million

Analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report sales of $378.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $384.23 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $275.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $10,825,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $10,221,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $10,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $24.67. 9,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

