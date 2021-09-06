Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Critical Contrast

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Financiero Banorte and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 1 1 0 2.50 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Financiero Banorte presently has a consensus target price of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.15%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.10 $1.67 billion N/A N/A PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.05 billion 2.49 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking. The Long-term Savings segment offers insurance as well as management of retirement savings accounts such as pensions. The Brokerage Sector segment comprises the subsidiaries and provides products and services to individuals and corporations including brokerage services, financial advisory, portfolio structuring and management, asset management, investment banking and sale of investment funds, and equity and debt instruments. The SOFOM and Other Finance Companies segment refers to the activities of Arrendadora y Factor Banorte (leasing and factoring), Almacenadora Banorte (warehousing), and Solida Administradora de Portafolios. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

