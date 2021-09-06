GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,616 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $519,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $75.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

